Charlottetown court operations update - February 6, 2023

CANADA, February 6 - The Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts located at 42 Water Street, Charlottetown, will be remain closed to the public until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with a further announcement tomorrow morning once overnight inspections are complete.

The Courts will continue to reach out to the parties and provide further direction for impacted scheduled matters.

Provincial Court operations at 3 Harbourside Access Road, Charlottetown, remain unaffected and matters will be heard as scheduled.

Anyone with urgent or emergency document filings for the Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, for Charlottetown, may be made by email at scfiling@courts.pe.ca.

Individuals can also contact the Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal by phone (902-368-6024) or the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island by calling 902-368-6023.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Justice and Public Safety

vickitse@gov.pe.ca