Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market to Reach US$27.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market size is forecasted to reach US$27.2 billion by 2027, after growing at an estimated CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multilayer ceramic capacitor is a surface mount capacitor that comprises a number of individual layers, stacked together in parallel with the overall contact being made through the component terminal faces. These capacitors are made up of materials such as ferroelectric barium titanate, polyethylene terephthalate film and others. The usage of multilayer ceramic capacitor materials in various end-use industries is projected to drive the multilayer ceramic capacitor materials industry growth. The Consumer Electronics segment leads the global market for Ceramic Capacitors, accounting for about 33% in 2021 and is further projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% between 2021 and 2026. These capacitors are utilized in medical devices in the medical and healthcare industry. Additionally, in the electrical and electronics industry, multilayer ceramic capacitor materials are utilized for making electronic devices such as smartphones, personal computers and other applications, which is further anticipated to boost the growth of the multilayer ceramic capacitor materials market size over the projected timeframe. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in demand for automobiles, electrical and electronic consumer goods and others all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19948/multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-materials-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the multilayer ceramic capacitor market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the textile & apparel industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2021, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced an investment of US$ 28.99 million in Meltech Innovation Canada Inc. This investment would support a US$38.7 million project, which includes the manufacturing of the specialized fabric required to produce life-saving respirators and surgical masks.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials in the electrical & electronics industry for electrical & electronics equipment and instruments such as smartphones, portable personal computers and other applications has driven the growth of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials market.

3. The increasing demand for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials in the medical & healthcare sector, due to their usage in implantable, portable and wearable medical devices, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the challenges associated with the miniaturization of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials can hinder the growth of the multilayer ceramic capacitor materials market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19948

Segmental Analysis:

1. Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market Segment Analysis – by Dielectric Type : The class I segment held the largest Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2027. Class I dielectric type multilayer ceramic capacitor materials are widely used in high-rated voltage, owing to their property to withstand voltage of 1000 V & above.

2. Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor materials such as ferroelectric barium titanate, polyethylene terephthalate film and others are the components that are utilized in automotive power, comfort, safety and entertainment systems. The rising number of car models becoming equipped with sophisticated arrangements is increasing the number of multilayer ceramic capacitor materials used in these vehicles. Also, these are being used in electric vehicles’ electronics and subsystems due to their high-temperature ratings, easy surface mount form factor and tiny size.

3. Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials Market share by 45% in the year 2021, owing to the increasing investments in the medical and healthcare industry and rising automotive production in the region. China, South Korea and India are estimated to witness growth in the demand for multilayer ceramic capacitor materials due to the demand from the automotive industry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor industry are:

1. Darfon Electronics Corp.

2. Kemet Corporation

3. Kyocera Corporation (AVX Corporation)

4. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

5. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19948

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19923/automotive-multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-market.html

B. Advanced Ceramics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15378/advanced-ceramics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062