Corn Glucose Market Size, Key Players, Industry Trends, Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027
The Corn Glucose Market is expected to reach US$ 2.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global corn glucose market size reached US$ 2.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.
Corn glucose, or glucose syrup, is obtained by the hydrolysis of corn starch, which includes breaking down the starch in corn into smaller sugars. It helps prolong the shelf life of food items and improves their flavor volume, color, and texture. Corn glucose is commonly used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a humectant and sweetening and thickening agent. It is used to sweeten a variety of products, including candy, desserts, and soft drinks. Corn glucose exhibits a low glycemic index, due to which it is largely incorporated in canned fruits, jams, ice cream, pastries, drinks, sorbets, and dairy products to prevent the crystallization of sugar. Currently, the product is available in two types: dextrose and high fructose corn syrup.
𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The primary factor driving the market growth is the rapidly expanding F&B sector. Moreover, the rising consumption of processed and packaged food products due to the surging working populace and inflating consumer capita income is providing a significant thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, growing health awareness among consumers has surged the demand for low-calorie alternative sweeteners, such as corn glucose, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the increasing product application for manufacturing adhesives, paper, and textiles, rapid urbanization, and rising product demand in the pharmaceutical sector to formulate vitamins and supplements are accelerating the market growth.
𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:
The competitive landscape of the Corn Glucose Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.
Roquette Freres.
Cargill Inc.
Ingredion Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The report has segmented the Corn Glucose Market on the basis of breakup by region.
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
