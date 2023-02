Corn Glucose Market Size, Key Players, Industry Trends, Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The Corn Glucose Market is expected to reach US$ 2.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titledย โ€œ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐—š๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณโ€, theย global corn glucose market size reached US$ 2.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.69% during 2022-2027.Corn glucose, or glucose syrup, is obtained by the hydrolysis of corn starch, which includes breaking down the starch in corn into smaller sugars. It helps prolong the shelf life of food items and improves their flavor volume, color, and texture. Corn glucose is commonly used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a humectant and sweetening and thickening agent. It is used to sweeten a variety of products, including candy, desserts, and soft drinks. Corn glucose exhibits a low glycemic index, due to which it is largely incorporated in canned fruits, jams, ice cream, pastries, drinks, sorbets, and dairy products to prevent the crystallization of sugar. Currently, the product is available in two types: dextrose and high fructose corn syrup.๐——๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/corn-glucose-manufacturing-plant/requestsample ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐—š๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:The primary factor driving the market growth is the rapidly expanding F&B sector. Moreover, the rising consumption of processed and packaged food products due to the surging working populace and inflating consumer capita income is providing a significant thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, growing health awareness among consumers has surged the demand for low-calorie alternative sweeteners, such as corn glucose, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the increasing product application for manufacturing adhesives, paper, and textiles, rapid urbanization, and rising product demand in the pharmaceutical sector to formulate vitamins and supplements are accelerating the market growth.๐—–๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=612&method=1 ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ป ๐—š๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐—ช๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:The competitive landscape of the Corn Glucose Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ:Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.Roquette Freres.Cargill Inc.Ingredion Inc.Archer Daniels Midland.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:The report has segmented the Corn Glucose Market on the basis of breakup by region.๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)๐—”๐˜€๐—ธ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:ย https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=612&flag=C ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:Market Performance (2016-2021)Market Outlook (2022-2027)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsImpact of COVID-19Value Chain AnalysisComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.