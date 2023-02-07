Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Market worth $405.2 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Market size is forecast to reach US$405.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Market size is forecast to reach US$405.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. Carpet roll-type propellant is fabricated by taking the scroll grain that has the desired propellant composition on opposite sides of a reinforcing media. A successful carpet roll type propellant has been made utilizing the fabrication procedures disclosed by the applicant and utilizing a scroll grain that had a web thickness of 0.030 1- 0.00l inches, a grain width of 9 inches, a grain length of 96 inches, and a fiberglass reinforcing material of 14 X 18 mesh with a 0.013 strand diameter. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia Pacific dominates the Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Market owing to a rapid increase in the military sector and mining sector.

2. Military Agencies Seeking for Advanced Gun and Rocket Systems and the rising growth of mining industry is driving the market growth.

3. Stringent government stringent regulation is hampering the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:



1. The double Base segment held the largest share in the Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at 2.3% CAGR during 2022-2027. An area of propellant manufacturing is the extruded solvent less double-base rocket propellants. They are smokeless propellant grains mainly used in short-range systems like shoulder-launched systems, unguided rockets, and surface-to-air missiles and rockets.

2. Asia-Pacific had accounted for the largest share of 32% in 2021, analyzed to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, followed by North America and Europe. APAC holds the dominance in the market particularly due to emerging economies like China and India. Many international companies have recently increased their presence in these regions. Over the years, China has produced 11% of the world's mines, making it the top exporter.

3. Military segment held the largest share in the solventless carpet roll propellant market in 2021 and is forecast to grow at 3.2% CAGR during 2022-2027. The major ingredients of modern military propellants are actually few. They consist of fuels, oxidizers, and binders (polymers), and are fairly basic in their chemical nature and structure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Solventless CarpetRoll Propellant Industry are -



1. RPC Group Plc (UK)

2. Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand)

3. Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

4. Amcor Limited (Australia)

5. Rexam PLC (UK)



