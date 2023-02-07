RF Tunable Filter Market Size Set to Register $148.1 Million by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that RF Tunable Filter Market is estimated to reach $148.1 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 9.9% from 2021 to 2026. RF (radio frequencies) tunable filter is designed to operate on signals in megahertz to gigahertz frequency ranges which acts as the most important component of wireless system. RF Tunable Filters market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand in the usage of Smartphones, IoT, radar systems in military, rising demand for smart TVs, laptops, connecting devices and consumer electronics. Increasing needs for advanced planes for both commercial and military purpose is also projected to drive market growth. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the RF Tunable Filter Market highlights the following areas –

1. The RF Tunable Filter market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for adoption of advancement in the technologies like IoT, Radar systems in Military and consumer electronics like Smartphones, Laptops, PC, Tablets and others.

2. Defence and Military is one of the major driving sectors for the growth of the RF Tunable Filter market. Advanced Radar Systems, surveillance, Nuclear survivability account for significant share of RF Tunable filter adoption.

3. RF Tunable Filter market is dominated by North America and is expected to hold highest market share during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

4. Increased usage of Smartphones, connecting devices in developing nations of APAC such as China, India is expected to be major factor for growth of RF tunable filter.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

The market is segmented based on types are Band Pass Filter and Band Reject Filter. Band Reject filter is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 11.1% CAGR in the forecasted period. Band reject filters are specially used in various communication devices for the clear communication mainly used in public address systems and speaker systems for ensuring good quality audio and they work as a noise reducer.

By End User Industry:

Based on the End user industry the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Smart Cities, Transportation, Energy & Power, Mining, Healthcare, and Entertainment & Media. Defence applications require surveillance & communication systems with electromagnetic capability, nuclear survivability.

By Geography:

RF Tunable Filter market is dominated by North America and is expected to have substantial growth in the forecasted period at 7.5% CAGR through 2026. Increased expenditure on defense-related equipment, rapid commercialization of 5G networks, up surge in demand for communication devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Voice over IP (VoIP) equipment, and expanding data center capacity are contributing to the growth of the RF tunable filter market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the RF Tunable Filter Industry are -

1. Analog Devices

2. Dover

3. EXFO

4. The LGL Group

5. Netcom Inc.

