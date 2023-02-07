Paper Cups Market 2023: Size, Growth, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028
The Paper Cups Market is expected to reach 283.2 Billion Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.11% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴,” The global paper cups market size reached 263.8 Billion Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 283.2 Billion Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.11% during 2023-2028.
Paper cups represent a type of disposable cups that are used for consuming food and beverages, including tea, coffee, soft drinks, soups, etc. They are coated with polyethylene, the most common plastic resin, which aids in increasing their durability and performance by preventing moisture from soaking in and retaining flavor. Paper cups are segregated into double, single, and triple walls. They provide numerous benefits, such as eco-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness, ease of handling, enhanced convenience, etc. Consequently, paper cups are extensively utilized across commercial establishments, including restaurants, food joints, cafes, educational institutions, etc.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-cups-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The increasing utilization of ready-to-eat food items is primarily augmenting the paper cups market. Furthermore, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals, the escalating demand for online food delivery platforms, and the emerging trend of takeaway services are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing environmental damage caused by plastic cups has encouraged various organizations to adopt paper cups, as they do not require cleaning and can be easily discarded after use, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating need for disposable cups, as they are exposed to high heat during the manufacturing process, keep the content practically sterile, kill bacteria, etc., and the rising consumer awareness towards cleanliness and hygiene are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, easy product availability via organized online channels and an enhancing focus of leading manufacturers on sustainable development are expected to fuel the paper cups market in the coming years.
𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=632&method=1
𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:
The global paper cups industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers competing in terms of price and quality.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝘂𝗽 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲:
• Benders Paper Cups
• Huhtamaki
• International Paper
• Dart Container
• Go-Pak
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The report has segmented the global paper cups market on the basis of cup type, wall type, application, end-user, distribution channel and region.
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
• Hot Paper Cups
• Cold Paper Cups
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
• Single Wall
• Double Wall
• Triple Wall
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
• Tea and Coffee
• Chilled Food and Beverages
• Others
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿:
• Coffee and Tea Shops
• QSR and Other Fast Food Shops
• Offices and Educational Institutions
• Residential Use
• Others
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:
• Institutional Sales
• Retail Sales
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=632&flag=C
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:
Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market
Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here