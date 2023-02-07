Miner Orb Introduces a New Marketplace for Bitcoin Mining Hardware

Miner Orb has emerged as a former exporter of cryptocurrency mining hardware. Recently the company has changed its business model and started as an escrow website connecting clients and sellers and offering escrow payments and inspection services as a safe ordering technique.

Starting at $229, Miner Orb dispatches inspection personnel to verify the seller's stock before the payment process begins. Clients have a 7-day cooling off period to file any disputes, with all funds held in escrow until the delivery is confirmed.

With packages ranging from standard to premium to enterprise, clients can choose the option that best suits their needs. To place an order, simply browse manufacturers and products, select a product, and inquire about its availability with the seller. Upon completion of the inspection process, clients will receive a notification and can complete their order with peace of mind.

Miner Orb is committed to ensuring a seamless and secure purchasing experience for clients. With its verification process and escrow services, the company guarantees quality products and reliable deliveries.

The founder of Miner Orb, Zhong Lei, stated that he attempted multiple times to build a marketplace but failed because of market volatility. He assured me that his current business strategy is highly effective, will continue to expand for many years, and will be the leading marketplace for cryptocurrency mining equipment in the coming years.

