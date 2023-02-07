A Peculiar Approach To A Novel Has Resulted In A Book That Serves As A Great Guide For Self Discovery

A conversation can often be led in multiple directions. A simple question can spark multiple branches of answers, and the result of the conversation can be found somewhere unexpected and unknown. This is the reality of this book by John Rose. Interviewing A Regular Joe, is a pleasant approach that will be highly appreciated by those who enjoy hearing both sides of the story. The book starts off with a radio show host finding a random man to interview in a late night setting. The interviewer asks the man she has named David several questions, which are then answered from his personal point of view.

The book continues with the same intention and goes on to touch on multiple topics, which include religion, socio-economic stances, and various others. Those who wish to develop their personality with time and want to have a look into another person's POV should definitely read this book. It is a simple conversational style novel that leads the reader into answering the questions in this book by themselves as well. With time the wording and the descriptions which are used might make the readers look into things that have a more philosophical side. It is a small introduction to a world that is never ending and will help you evolve and understand the meaning of life and existence a lot better.

Simply reading this book will help you have a look into your own personality and who you truly are as a human being. What are your religious stances, ethics, politics, and socio-economics beliefs? All of these questions will slowly be answered as the book dips into these topics ever so often.

Copies are out now and available on Amazon. Grab your own to discover a world filled with enlightenment and growth.

