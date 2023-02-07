SamBoat Continues Its International Expansion With The Integration Of Argos

After having integrated itself in 76 different countries and opening in the United States, SamBoat, one of the leading global e-yachting companies with over 50,000 boat listings is aiming for the German market by acquiring the leading German yachting company: Argos Yacht Charter. Founded 40 years ago, Argos has a particular strength in organizing sailing charters and a strong name in the germanophone community. This represents a new client base on top of the already established global SamBoat community.

Today, SamBoat offers a multitude of services: “Associating the SamBoat technology with the expertise of the Argos team will allow us to provide an unparalleled customer experience” explained SamBoat CEO, Laurent Calando. The online platform will work hand in hand with the local experts who know their markets like the back of their hands. The online booking process is now complemented by local experts and a strong database of loyal Argos clients.

A New Chapter in Samboat’s Growth

SamBoat, the global yacht charter platform has just announced a re-branding which illustrates the transformation of a French startup to now being a major international operator. In 2022, SamBoat grew by over 70%, a strong performance which demonstrates the widespread interest in the boat sharing model. Since its founding in 2014, over 1 million people have taken to the seas with SamBoat making it one of the largest players in the digital yachting market. SamBoat’s ambition is to hit 100 million dollars in business turnover by 2024.

SamBoat News

Nothing stops SamBoat! In 2022, SamBoat deployed a strategy of aggressive growth by absorbing companies like: LateSail, Vents de Mer & Digital Nautic. The recent integration of Argos shows SamBoat’s continued push for expansion. SamBoat was born in 2014 when two boating enthusiasts decided to connect local boat owners and yachtsmen in France and has since grown to over 50,000 boats that have welcomed more than 1 million novice or experienced sailors in every major sailing destination across the world. The global boat rental platform aims to allow everyone to easily access a boat, with or without a skipper, for a day, a week, or more.

To learn more about SamBoat visit their website at www.samboat.com.

