Northern Virginia, USA - Shiv Verma, an author and a proud citizen of the United States, announces the launch of his latest book, "Trading Rewired." This book is a comprehensive guide for aspiring and returning traders of all ages, which tells a true story of a moonlighting. The book covers all the "Trading Identities" that serves as a roadmap for those who want to become financially independent.

The book covers all the aspects of stock market trading, including its challenges and how to overcome them. The author has dedicated individual chapters to each of his "Trading Identities," making it easier for readers to relate to their own stories.

"Trading Rewired" is not just a book, but a complete package that includes the "Trading Anthem Song" and its music video, which is available on Apple Music. The author's website, https://rewired.guru, offers various products and other books that help readers to become not only successful traders but also to enrich their lives.

Shiv Verma is a self-taught trader. He has a degree in Physics and post-graduation in computers. He started his first business venture ten years after immigrating to the United States and wound it up with some profits. He is the author of three non-fictional books on various topics and considers writing as his stress buster.

In conclusion, "Trading Rewired" is a must-read book for anyone who wants to become financially independent, learn about stock market trading, or make extra money on the side. The book is available on Amazon.

Listen to Trading Rewired by Shiv Verma on Audible. https://www.audible.com/pd/B0BTV1D39D?source_code=ASSORAP0511160007

Media Contact

Company Name: Rewired

Contact Person: Shiv Verma

Email: Send Email

State: Northern Virginia

Country: United States

Website: https://rewired.guru



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Shiv Verma Launches \"Trading Rewired\" - A True Story of a Moonlighting Trader