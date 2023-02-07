Submit Release
PFAFF® SEWING BRAND INTRODUCES THEIR NEW GLOBAL WEBSITE

With E-Commerce In North America

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide parent company of PFAFF® sewing brand launched their new PFAFF.com global website with eCommerce for North America. PFFAF.com was built to give our consumers easier access to PFAFF products as well as strengthen the PFAFF brand presence.

The new and improved PFAFF.com offers an elevated new website design, with fresh and updated content expanding our consumer experience globally. It will enable eCommerce throughout North America and as part of our eCommerce enablement efforts, consumers in North America will have the ability to buy online and ship to their homes. They also have the option to ship to a nearby PFAFF Dealer that can assist with setup, configuration, training, accessories, and ongoing support.

"We are thrilled with the modernized, revamped, and elevated PFAFF.com site. It serves to promote and highlight the brand globally. We feel sure that our loyal PFAFF consumers around the globe will enjoy the new site and find it a key go-to resource for guidance, inspiration, and brand information." - Dean Brindle, CMO SVP Worldwide.

PFAFF's platform and services include:

  • Global website expanding from 20 to 42 regional variants including distributors in many countries with translations in 17 languages.
  • E-Commerce for North America
  • Expanded product content, images, filters, and details to ensure that consumers find the right product information globally.
  • New product and historical product information and support including user manuals, software updates, and more.
  • New product finder tools to guide consumers through the process of selecting their new machine or supported sewing accessories.

Please visit www.PFAFF.com for more details about what the new site offers.

ABOUT PFAFF® With a celebrated history of superior design and engineering, PFAFF® sewing machines are the world's premier precision machines that sewists aspire to own. The PFAFF brand has more than 160 years of sewing heritage focused on the continued development and design of high-quality sewing and embroidery machines. Known as the perfecter of the craft, PFAFF machines deliver precision to the most demanding sewists by offering maximum control and customization. PFAFF machines are catalysts for passionate sewers, producing the highest quality results in all aspects of sewing.

PFAFF and PFAFF PERFECTION STARTS HERE are registered trademarks of KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. © 2023 KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l.

