Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
12:35 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will chair a working meeting on health care with the First Ministers of Canada's provinces and territories. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs,
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Health,
