Spring Mill Fire Company No. 1 Awarded Lifesaving Equipment Grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
As we’re entering our 100th year in operation, we are so grateful to be awarded the necessary resources to continue to keep the community of Whitemarsh Township safe and protected.””WHITEMARSH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring Mill Fire Company No. 1, a leading volunteer public safety organization serving Pennsylvania’s Whitemarsh Township, was recently awarded a $25,200 grant by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, a 501(c)(3), non-profit charity that provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans.
— Wayne Masters Jr., Fire Chief, Spring Mill Fire Company.
The grant is part of the Foundation’s efforts to support public safety organizations across the nation. With this grant, Spring Mill Fire Company is able to purchase new water rescue equipment for its public safety rescue dive unit.The awarded grant will protect the team from natural and potentially hazardous elements and allow them to streamline communications during underwater emergencies in the Schuylkill River as well as in bodies of water in surrounding communities.
“On behalf of the Spring Mill Fire Company and its members, I want to thank Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the work they do to support organizations like ours,” said Wayne Masters Jr., fire chief, Spring Mill Fire Company. “As we’re entering our 100th year in operation, we are so grateful to be awarded the necessary resources to continue to keep the community of Whitemarsh Township safe and protected.”
In the coming months, Spring Mill Fire Company will upgrade its gear with the following:
- New Public Safety TLS Dry Suits by Diving Unlimited International (DUI): Created specifically for public safety diving, DUI’s TLS suits are some of the most popular drysuits for contaminated water diving. The trilaminate fabric makes it lightweight, fast-drying and easy to decontaminate. As the name suggests, drysuits are designed to keep public safety divers dry, and therefore warm, resulting in potentially longer dive durations during emergency responses. The suits protect the divers from exposure to the surrounding water and potential contaminants. Only the divers’ faces are exposed.
- New Guardian Full Face Masks (FFM’s) by Ocean Technology Systems (OTS): FFM’s differ from standard SCUBA masks in that they cover the entire face, not just the eyes and nose. The major benefit for public safety divers is that they protect the face while allowing the diver to breathe. They also enable a larger field of view, and provide comfort in cold water. The Guardian FFM’s will be outfitted with intercoms for divers and tenders to communicate with one another.
With the company’s close proximity to the Schuylkill River, this upgraded gear will prove extremely valuable as the Spring Mill Public Safety Dive Unit prepares for any number of water-based rescue scenarios ranging from disasters to the scale of Hurricane Ida to recreational mishaps on the water and more.
“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is committed to doing our part in honoring the critical service provided by first responders,” said Robin Peters, executive director. “We’re proud to support Spring Mill Fire Company and help ensure they are equipped with the best gear possible to safely and effectively perform their job.”
Donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide, as well as the Spring Mill Fire Company’s ability to service the Whitemarsh community for nearly 100 years.
ABOUT SPRING MILL FIRE COMPANY NO. 1
Spring Mill Fire Company No. 1 is a volunteer public safety organization that has been serving Whitemarsh Township and surrounding Pennsylvania communities since 1923. The company draws members from the surrounding area skilled in Firefighting, Rescue, Swift Water Rescue, Dive Rescue Operations, Fire Policing and other emergency services.
ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $73 million to hometown heroes in 50 states plus Puerto Rico.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!
