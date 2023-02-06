Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,614 in the last 365 days.

Press conference with Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Director General for the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) Charlotte Petri Gornitzka

SWEDEN, February 6 - Published

On Monday 6 February at 17.00, Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Director General for the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) Charlotte Petri Gornitzka will hold a joint press conference on Swedens support to Türkiye and Syria.

Time:

You just read:

Press conference with Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Director General for the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) Charlotte Petri Gornitzka

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.