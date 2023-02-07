Feb. 6 update on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay

Main, News Posted on Feb 6, 2023 in Highways News

Intermittent closures will continue Tuesday, Feb. 7. Full closure from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following as an update on the rockfall on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

The highway was reopened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Rock scaling requiring intermittent closures as loose material is knocked off the slope continued Monday, Feb. 6. An additional day of rock scaling on Tuesday, Feb. 7, is needed. During the scaling, traffic in both directions will be held for no more than 30 minutes for safety.

Barrier will remain until the rockfall fencing is extended. Rock scaling today brought down large boulders that hit the barrier. HDOT does not anticipate boulders of similar size coming down independently once the scaling is completed. The barrier will be reinstalled after the scaling and will require a full closure for a couple of hours. The full closure of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay for debris removal and barrier installation is scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

A final update including cost of the emergency work and plans for future mitigation will be sent later this week.

