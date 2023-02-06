Traffic Fatality: 3000 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the 3000 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:43 p.m., a 2004 Infiniti G35 was travelling north in the 3000 block of 20th Street, Northeast, at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Infiniti lost control of the vehicle and struck a Jeep Cherokee that was parked on the westbound curb. The force of the impact pushed the Jeep backwards into a Nissan Xterra, in which the Nissan was pushed into a BMW 3 Series. The Jeep then hopped the curb and was redirected northbound approximately 20 feet before coming to final rest on the sidewalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the driver remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Andy Carino, of Severna Park, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

