Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 1800 Block of T Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of T Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:31 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspect vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/B0A2bNznY-Y

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

