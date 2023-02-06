Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:47 am, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument the suspect brandished a weapon and shot in the direction of the victim. The suspect fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

 

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 28-year-old Maurice Douglas of Southeast, DC, was arrest and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). A firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest. He has also been charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

