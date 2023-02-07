Leading Ship Agency in Turkey Heisenberg Shipping Reached a Record in Vessels Handled in 2021

Heisenberg Shipping Shipping Agency Personnel Is on Duty

Heisenberg Shipping, the leading dry bulk ship agency in Turkey, has achieved a record number of handled vessels in 2021.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heisenberg Shipping, the leading dry bulk ship agency in Turkey, has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2021 by handling a record number of vessels under the agency division of the company. With a commitment to providing exceptional services to their shipowners/operators/charterers, the company served 477 vessels with port agency services, 318 vessels with protecting agent services, 193 vessels received husbandry services, and 90 vessels received strait transit agency services (Bosphorus and Dardanelles) in Turkey.

These impressive numbers showcase the dedication and expertise of the Heisenberg Shipping team, who have consistently delivered high-quality services to the customers who operate dry bulk vessels that call Turkish ports. The company's unwavering commitment to its clients, combined with the comprehensive dry bulk ship agency services they offer, has led to its continued growth and success.

"We are proud to have achieved this record-breaking feat in vessel handling in 2021" said Dr. Daniel Klaus, Chief Executive Officer of Heisenberg Shipping. "Our team of experienced and dedicated professionals works tirelessly to provide the best possible service 7/24 basis and no matter at which port the vessel calls”.

The type of the dry bulk vessels Heisenberg Shipping serves are Coasters, Handysize, Supramax, Panamax and Kamsarmax vessels. Amongst these types of vessels, the most served ones are Handysizes and Supramaxes.

In addition to their port agency and protecting agency services, Heisenberg Shipping also offers husbandry services, including various types of services and as well as ship crew agency service. Their comprehensive offering includes everything from routine maintenance to intricate crew changes, ensuring the smooth operation of each vessel under their care. And as if that weren't enough, the company also offers Turkish Straits transit agency services, expertly guiding ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in both directions via their own office in the region.

The company's success in serving so many vessels in 2021 is a clear indication of its market dominance in the dry bulk shipping industry in Turkey. Their excellent reputation and commitment to quality have made Heisenberg Shipping the preferred choice for many ship owners and operators.

Heisenberg Shipping, registered as "Heisenberg Shipping Denizcilik Gemi Acenteligi Ltd", operates via its Istanbul headquarter and 6 offices that provide nationwide coverage of Turkish dry bulk ports. The current office locations are Istanbul, Iskenderun, Antalya, Izmir/Aliaga, Zonguldak, Samsun, and Trabzon. The strategically located 6 offices of Heisenberg Shipping mean that the company is able to cover major Turkish dry bulk ports via their own offices and personnel. This means a standard ship agency service quality for each of the dry bulk ports in Turkey.

Accurate and quality shipping documentation is essential for the smooth operation of a vessel and the protection of all parties involved and Heisenberg Shipping knows this very well. It is committed to providing the highest standard of shipping documentation preparation services, ensuring that its clients receive the best possible support. That's why the company takes pride in preparing all of the necessary dry bulk shipping documents in a thorough and professional manner.

From Notice of Readiness (NOR) to Statement of Facts (SOF), Bill of Lading, Cargo Manifest, and all other required documents, Heisenberg Shipping ensures that all information is 100% correct and in compliance with industry standards. The company's experienced team of professionals works closely with shipowners, operators, charterers, and vessel Masters to ensure that all documentation is in order and ready for submission in a timely manner.

If you're searching for a trustworthy ship agency for your dry bulk vessel's call at Turkish ports, look no further than Heisenberg Shipping. Their dedicated and knowledgeable team is always on standby, eagerly awaiting your inquiries, and ready to offer their expertise and assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.