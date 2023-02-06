Nuran Gaffarli

Nuran is a high school student, amateur linguist, scriptwriter, professional pianist and painter. In 2019, she actively participated in the projects such as “The Voice of Kids”, “Sevil international women film festival”, and “Think Global Do Local”. İn addition to those she has also taken part in many volunteer programs so far, one of which is currently ongoing which is the master’s 2nd level in the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.