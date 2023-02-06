Ukraine: EUAM conducts training on conflict management skills for Chernivtsi police

At the end of January, the EU Advisory Mission to Ukraine conducted training on conflict management and mediation skills for police officers from the Training Centre and Human Resources Department of the National Police in the Chernivtsi region.

The workshop was jointly organised by the EUAM Field Office in Odesa and the Mission’s mobile team.

EUAM experts explained the theoretical aspects of mediation, stressing the importance of introducing this knowledge into the everyday work of Ukrainian police officers.

Three days of the five-day seminar were devoted to the application of conflict management skills through concrete examples developed by EUAM instructor Martins Tols. The 18 participants practised their skills by playing out suggested scenarios covering administrative, civil, and criminal conflicts.

“Conflict management skills should have the interest of everyone who works with people, especially those who, as part of their job, deal with conflict situations daily. Needless to say, police officers belong to this category,” said Tols, adding that some police officers expressed interest in further deepening their knowledge in mediation.

Find out more

Press release