Orkhan Masimov

Currently, Orkhan is doing his master’s in management at one of the local universities. Apart from this, he works as a Communication Officer at Education HUB. Simultaneously, He’s working as the Communication Specialist in an EU-funded program(Collaborate for Impact) for Azerbaijan. Orkhan has been working as a Project Assistant in the Council of Europe project(Peace Camp), Project Coordinator in the Ministry of Science and Education project. He is passionate to work with youth, especially, those who are from rural. His motto is to be valuable to youth and empower them as much as I can. On a regular base, I develop myself in the youth work field by attending both online and offline events in both local and foreign countries.