Ravana Shikhali

Ravana is a passionate young professional who has been involved in voluntary based activities so as to contribute to her society to make a positive change. She graduated from the Azerbaijan University of Languages, SABAH groups in the field of education in 2021. As an educator, her main purpose is to create educational opportunities and possibilities to help those in need of education. Therefore, she has launched a great number of voluntary projects to enhance the language skills of the children living in rural areas of Azerbaijan. Currently, she is working as a homeroom teacher at Landau school. As a Young European Ambassador, she aims at taking the “Europe” model of education and implementing it in her country, taking an active part, and therefore making her people more access to education. Her motto is: be the change you want to see.