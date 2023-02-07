Water Mission Deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Turkey

Catastrophic 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Turkey and Syria Claims More Than 3,400 Lives and Leaves Thousands of People Injured

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 06, 2023 -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, is responding to an earthquake that occurred early Monday morning in Turkey that has devastated the region. Water Mission is deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Turkey to evaluate emergency safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs in the region. According to reports, the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and subsequent aftershocks have destroyed homes, buildings, and roads, leaving people trapped under the rubble. The earthquakes have killed more than 3,400 people and injured thousands more. The death toll continues to rise.



“This is a region home to millions of people and there is the expectation that there will be thousands of internally displaced people seeking water, food, and shelter,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival and helping to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.”

Sphere Standards stipulate the minimum volume of water required for drinking and domestic hygiene per household in a disaster is 7.5 liters (1.98 gallons) per person per day. Water Mission is actively working to coordinate efforts with local government authorities and other aid organizations to exceed these disaster relief standards.

Water Mission has more than 20 years of experience responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises with immediate and long-term safe water solutions. The organization has responded to disasters such as Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, flooding in Pakistan, and an ongoing response in Ukraine in the last year. Water Mission’s global operations have served more than 7 million people since 2001.

