The regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues was held in Ashgabat

06/02/2023

180

On February 6, 2023, the regular 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues was held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Heads and representatives of relevant ministries and law enforcement agencies of the two countries took part in its work.

The delegation of Turkmenistan at the meeting was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev, the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs, as well as for Iranian expatriates Alireza Bikdeli.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the 14th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which was held in Tehran in January 2019. The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and stressed the need for strict implementation of all agreements reached.

In particular, issues of improving the legal aspect of enhancing the mechanism of interaction in consular matters and in the field of information exchange between law enforcement agencies of the two countries, as well as expanding partnerships to establish effective management at border and customs checkpoints were considered.

Based on the results of the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues, the final protocol was signed.

