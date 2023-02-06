On the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran

06/02/2023

On February 6, 2023, in the building of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for consular and parliamentary issues, as well as for Iranian expatriates Alireza Bikdeli.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation between the countries in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The sides noted the importance of meetings at the highest and high levels in expanding bilateral friendly relations.

The diplomats expressed hope that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran would continue to develop progressively within the framework of international and regional organizations.

As part of the expansion of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, it was proposed to consider the possibility of organizing visits by the heads of the parliaments of the two countries and the inter-parliamentary friendship group.

The diplomats paid attention to the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for February 15-17 this year in the capital of Turkmenistan. In this regard, the sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in the electricity sector, in the field of transport and in the oil and gas industry.

During the talks, the importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Consular, Border and Customs Issues, the 15th meeting of which is taking place today in Ashgabat, was emphasized.

The parties spoke about the further development of cultural and humanitarian relations. In particular, the holding of the Days of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan on February 12-14 this year was noted.

The diplomats also paid attention to the upcoming joint events and meetings scheduled for this year.