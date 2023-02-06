The regular meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO was held

On February 6, 2023, a regular meeting of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the country attended the meeting.

At the opening of the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov noted that during the current meeting the results of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO will be considered, tasks within the main areas of interaction will be defined and proposals for improving our work with the Organization will be considered.

It was informed about the inclusion to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of such Turkmen arts, as “The Art of Turkmen Embroidery”, “Traditions of Silk Production in Silk Weaving and Textile Industry”. Also for 2023, such primordial Turkmen art as “Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and Traditions of Decorating Horses” was nominated for the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

One of the important areas of partnership with UNESCO is education. The meeting participants highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation with UNESCO in the field of education and science. The issues of opening the UNESCO Chairs in a number of universities of Turkmenistan, as well as the introduction of a number of general education schools in the country into the UNESCO Associated Schools network were discussed.

In connection with the celebration this year of the 30th anniversary of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO, it was proposed to hold an International Conference in Ashgabat in December 2023 together with UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran.

The meeting also considered and approved the Action Plan of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO for the year of 2023.