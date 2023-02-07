Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
(Unaudited)      
                         
* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.                  
                         
  Three Months Ended              
OPERATING DATA: December 31,              
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2022       2021                    
                         
Total interest income $ 23,483     $ 15,762                    
Total interest expense   7,222       1,859                    
                         
Net interest income   16,261       13,903                    
Provision for loan losses   984       526                    
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   15,277       13,377                    
                         
Total noninterest income   5,188       16,591                    
Total noninterest expense   17,511       24,852                    
                         
Income before income taxes   2,954       5,116                    
Income tax expense   83       811                    
                         
Net income $ 2,871     $ 4,305                    
                         
Net income per share, basic $ 0.42     $ 0.60                    
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,915,909       7,116,790                    
                         
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.41     $ 0.60                    
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,972,055       7,207,210                    
                         
                         
Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)                        
Return on average assets   0.54 %     1.01 %                  
Return on average equity   7.50 %     9.45 %                  
Return on average common stockholders' equity   7.50 %     9.45 %                  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.41 %     3.73 %                  
Efficiency ratio   81.64 %     81.50 %                  
                         
                         
                         
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: December 31,   September 30,   Increase              
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022     (Decrease)              
      (As Restated)                  
                         
Total assets $ 2,196,919     $ 2,093,725     $ 103,194                
Cash and cash equivalents   38,278       41,665       (3,387 )              
Investment securities   330,683       318,075       12,608                
Loans held for sale   44,281       60,462       (16,181 )              
Gross loans (1)   1,599,020       1,489,904       109,116                
Allowance for loan losses   16,080       15,360       720                
Interest earning assets   1,994,374       1,898,051       96,323                
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -                
Core deposit intangibles   721       775       (54 )              
Loan servicing rights   65,598       67,194       (1,596 )              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   315,390       340,172       (24,782 )              
Interest-bearing deposits (2)   1,222,451       1,175,662       46,789                
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   377,643       307,303       70,340                
Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs   95,458       88,206       7,252                
Total liabilities   2,036,775       1,942,160       94,615                
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (19,000 )     (27,079 )     8,079                
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   160,144       151,565       8,579                
                         
Book value per share $ 23.15     $ 21.74     $ 1.41                
Tangible book value per share (3)   21.62       20.22       1.40                
                         
Non-performing assets:                        
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,465     $ 5,474     $ (9 )              
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed   6,058       5,382       676                
Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,523     $ 10,856     $ 667                
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -                
Total non-performing loans   11,523       10,856       667                
Foreclosed real estate   -       -       -                
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   2,580       2,714       (134 )              
Total non-performing assets $ 14,103     $ 13,570     $ 533                
                         
Asset quality ratios:                        
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.01 %     1.03 %     (0.02 %)              
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4)   1.01 %     1.03 %     (0.02 %)              
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   139.55 %     141.49 %     (1.94 %)              
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.72 %     0.73 %     (0.01 %)              
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.64 %     0.65 %     (0.01 %)              
                         
(1) Includes $591,000 and $862,000 of PPP loans at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.                      
                         
(2) Includes $326.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.              
                         
(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.                  
                         
(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio      
after eliminating PPP loans.                        
                         
                         
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):                      
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's                
performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to              
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the              
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.              
                         
                         
  December 31,   September 30,   Increase              
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2022       2022     (Decrease)              
(In thousands, except share and per share data)     (As Restated)                  
                         
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 160,144     $ 151,565     $ 8,579                
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,569 )     (10,623 )     54                
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 149,575     $ 140,942       8,633                
                         
Outstanding common shares   6,917,921       6,970,631       (52,710 )              
                         
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.62     $ 20.22     $ 1.40                
                         
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.15     $ 21.74     $ 1.41                
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of      
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
                         
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 38,278     $ 41,665     $ 37,468     $ 31,105     $ 40,592        
Total investment securities   330,683       318,075       309,027       284,674       220,926        
Total loans held for sale   44,281       60,462       188,031       152,652       161,218        
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,582,940       1,474,544       1,267,816       1,126,818       1,142,655        
PPP loans   591       862       1,766       13,415       46,020        
Loan servicing rights   65,598       67,194       69,039       68,267       59,187        
Total assets   2,196,919       2,093,725       2,006,666       1,801,944       1,764,589        
                         
Retail deposits $ 1,211,677     $ 1,223,330     $ 1,186,582     $ 1,151,437     $ 1,146,454        
Brokered deposits   326,164       292,504       159,125       69,752       120,581        
Total deposits   1,537,841       1,515,834       1,345,707       1,221,189       1,267,035        
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   377,643       307,303       404,098       296,592       258,377        
                         
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,425     $ 26,848     $ 27,236     $ 27,154     $ 27,073        
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   163,890       161,927       161,438       159,732       153,630        
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (19,000 )     (27,079 )     (12,560 )     (1,336 )     9,219        
Unearned stock compensation   (1,361 )     (969 )     (1,075 )     (1,180 )     (1,285 )      
Less treasury stock, at cost   (10,810 )     (9,162 )     (5,826 )     (4,417 )     (4,417 )      
Total stockholders' equity   160,144       151,565       169,213       179,953       184,220        
                         
Outstanding common shares   6,917,921       6,970,631       7,110,706       7,169,826       7,169,826        
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
                         
Total interest income $ 23,483     $ 21,152     $ 18,479     $ 15,801     $ 15,762        
Total interest expense   7,222       4,327       2,568       1,788       1,859        
Net interest income   16,261       16,825       15,911       14,013       13,903        
Provision (credit) for loan losses   984       880       532       (30 )     526        
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   15,277       15,945       15,379       14,043       13,377        
                         
Total noninterest income   5,188       4,531       10,033       20,072       16,591        
Total noninterest expense   17,511       19,514       22,835       25,461       24,852        
Income before income taxes   2,954       962       2,577       8,654       5,116        
Income tax expense (benefit)   83       (446 )     (61 )     1,619       811        
Net income $ 2,871     $ 1,408     $ 2,638     $ 7,035     $ 4,305        
                         
                         
Net income per share, basic $ 0.42     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.99     $ 0.60        
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,915,909       6,988,873       7,073,204       7,076,355       7,116,790        
                         
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.41     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.98     $ 0.60        
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,972,055       7,056,138       7,145,288       7,156,229       7,207,210        
                         
  Three Months Ended      
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
                         
Return on average assets   0.54 %     0.28 %     0.55 %     1.61 %     1.01 %      
Return on average equity   7.50 %     3.30 %     6.06 %     15.24 %     9.45 %      
Return on average common stockholders' equity   7.50 %     3.30 %     6.06 %     15.24 %     9.45 %      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   3.41 %     3.75 %     3.77 %     3.68 %     3.73 %      
Efficiency ratio   81.64 %     91.37 %     88.02 %     74.70 %     81.50 %      
                         
  As of or for the Three Months Ended      
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
                         
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.72 %     0.73 %     0.77 %     0.88 %     1.10 %      
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.64 %     0.65 %     0.63 %     0.73 %     0.82 %      
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.01 %     1.03 %     1.17 %     1.27 %     1.28 %      
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   139.55 %     141.49 %     151.59 %     143.94 %     116.12 %      
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.02 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %      
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
Core Banking Segment:                        
Net interest income $ 15,008     $ 14,994     $ 13,848     $ 11,847     $ 11,495        
Provision (credit) for loan losses   701       769       910       (240 )     (144 )      
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   14,307       14,225       12,938       12,087       11,639        
Noninterest income   1,928       1,808       2,379       2,163       1,942        
Noninterest expense   9,797       10,499       10,187       9,811       9,482        
Income before income taxes   6,438       5,534       5,130       4,439       4,099        
Income tax expense   946       735       568       330       500        
Net income $ 5,492     $ 4,799     $ 4,562     $ 4,109     $ 3,599        
                         
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                        
Net interest income (5) $ 995     $ 1,182     $ 1,449     $ 1,602     $ 1,875        
Provision (credit) for loan losses   283       111       (378 )     210       670        
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   712       1,071       1,827       1,392       1,205        
Noninterest income   754       480       584       1,658       1,901        
Noninterest expense   1,924       1,891       2,341       2,253       2,236        
Income (loss) before income taxes   (458 )     (340 )     70       797       870        
Income tax expense (benefit)   (107 )     (123 )     26       240       265        
Net income (loss) (6) $ (351 )   $ (217 )   $ 44     $ 557     $ 605        
                         
Mortgage Banking Segment:                        
Net interest income $ 258     $ 649     $ 614     $ 564     $ 533        
Provision for loan losses   -       -       -       -       -        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   258       649       614       564       533        
Noninterest income   2,506       2,243       7,070       16,251       12,748        
Noninterest expense   5,790       7,124       10,307       13,397       13,134        
Income (loss) before income taxes   (3,026 )     (4,232 )     (2,623 )     3,418       147        
Income tax expense (benefit)   (756 )     (1,058 )     (655 )     1,049       46        
Net income (loss) $ (2,270 )   $ (3,174 )   $ (1,968 )   $ 2,369     $ 101        
                         
(5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: $ 1     $ 16     $ 173     $ 239     $ 550        
                         
(6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 1     $ 12     $ 130     $ 179     $ 413        
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                        
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.80     $ 0.68     $ 0.64     $ 0.58     $ 0.50        
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7)   (0.05 )     (0.03 )     0.01       0.08       0.09        
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   (0.33 )     (0.45 )     (0.28 )     0.33       0.01        
Total net income per share, basic (8) $ 0.42     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.99     $ 0.60        
                         
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                        
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.79     $ 0.68     $ 0.64     $ 0.57     $ 0.50        
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8)   (0.05 )     (0.03 )     0.01       0.08       0.09        
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   (0.33 )     (0.45 )     (0.28 )     0.33       0.01        
Total net income per share, diluted (8) $ 0.41     $ 0.20     $ 0.37     $ 0.98     $ 0.60        
                         
Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized)                        
Core Banking   1.17 %     1.08 %     1.12 %     1.14 %     1.05 %      
SBA Lending   (1.38 %)     (0.85 %)     0.17 %     1.80 %     1.55 %      
Mortgage Banking   (9.31 %)     (9.44 %)     (4.50 %)     5.38 %     0.23 %      
                         
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized)                        
Core Banking   57.85 %     62.49 %     62.78 %     70.03 %     70.57 %      
SBA Lending   110.01 %     113.78 %     115.15 %     69.11 %     59.22 %      
Mortgage Banking   209.48 %     246.33 %     134.14 %     79.67 %     98.89 %      
                         
(7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.06        
                         
(8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.06        
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
      (As Restated)                  
Core Banking Segment:                        
Compensation (9) $ 5,275     $ 4,444     $ 5,995     $ 5,207     $ 5,776        
Occupancy   1,443       1,374       1,412       1,393       1,357        
Advertising   213       272       284       297       232        
Other   2,866       4,409       2,496       2,914       2,117        
Total Noninterest Expense $ 9,797     $ 10,499     $ 10,187     $ 9,811     $ 9,482        
                         
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                        
Compensation $ 1,622     $ 1,690     $ 1,619     $ 1,724     $ 1,685        
Occupancy   54       41       60       64       78        
Advertising   2       8       3       9       9        
Other   246       152       659       456       464        
Total Noninterest Expense $ 1,924     $ 1,891     $ 2,341     $ 2,253     $ 2,236        
                         
Mortgage Banking Segment:                        
Compensation (9) $ 3,788     $ 5,091     $ 7,601     $ 10,292     $ 9,867        
Occupancy   363       491       597       622       678        
Advertising   203       319       519       696       551        
Other   1,436       1,223       1,590       1,787       2,038        
Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,790     $ 7,124     $ 10,307     $ 13,397     $ 13,134        
                         
(9) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage                        
Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the                        
Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,192     $ 945     $ 1,164     $ 869     $ 975        
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
(In thousands)                        
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 4,561     $ 5,724     $ 6,989     $ 7,936     $ 7,752        
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (10)   1,229       1,400       3,318       5,461       5,382        
Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,790   12,202 $ 7,124   12,202 $ 10,307   12,202 $ 13,397   12,202 $ 13,134        
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended      
SBA Lending (Q2) Data December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 11,293     $ 3,772     $ 5,364     $ 14,355     $ 14,131        
                         
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 936     $ 393     $ 592     $ 1,670     $ 1,841        
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   8.29 %     10.42 %     11.04 %     11.63 %     13.03 %      
                         
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (11) $ 775     $ 249     $ 486     $ 1,327     $ 1,636        
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   6.86 %     6.60 %     9.06 %     9.24 %     11.58 %      
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended      
Mortgage Banking Data December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
                         
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 77,605     $ 185,981     $ 421,426     $ 459,434     $ 541,074        
                         
Mortgage sales $ 96,177     $ 241,804     $ 426,200     $ 478,816     $ 587,928        
                         
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (12) $ 1,217     $ 2,630     $ 7,419     $ 10,988     $ 11,082        
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking   1.27 %     1.09 %     1.74 %     2.29 %     1.88 %      
                         
Mortgage banking income (13) $ 2,496     $ 2,246     $ 7,093     $ 16,254     $ 12,744        
                         
(10) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.                        
                         
(11) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.              
                         
(12) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.              
                         
(13) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.  
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
Interest-earning assets     (As Restated)                  
Average balances:                        
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 19,379     $ 28,318     $ 25,068     $ 36,029     $ 33,065        
Loans, excluding PPP loans   1,582,538       1,477,857       1,381,366       1,268,983       1,221,879        
PPP loans   644       1,310       4,271       22,066       51,178        
Investment securities - taxable   111,936       94,836       103,536       50,165       47,717        
Investment securities - nontaxable   241,504       230,312       202,534       163,472       153,452        
FRB and FHLB stock   20,063       19,890       18,691       19,021       19,258        
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,976,064     $ 1,852,523     $ 1,735,466     $ 1,559,736     $ 1,526,549        
                         
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                        
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 144     $ 97     $ 37     $ 13     $ 14        
Loans, excluding PPP loans   20,219       18,012       15,788       13,745       13,424        
PPP loans   3       17       177       258       595        
Investment securities - taxable   955       740       769       420       405        
Investment securities - nontaxable   2,505       2,352       1,987       1,571       1,509        
FRB and FHLB stock   220       265       169       146       149        
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 24,046     $ 21,483     $ 18,927     $ 16,153     $ 16,096        
                         
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                        
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   2.97 %     1.37 %     0.59 %     0.14 %     0.17 %      
Loans, excluding PPP loans   5.11 %     4.88 %     4.57 %     4.33 %     4.39 %      
PPP loans   1.86 %     5.19 %     16.58 %     4.68 %     4.65 %      
Investment securities - taxable   3.41 %     3.12 %     2.97 %     3.35 %     3.40 %      
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.15 %     4.08 %     3.92 %     3.84 %     3.93 %      
FRB and FHLB stock   4.39 %     5.33 %     3.62 %     3.07 %     3.09 %      
Total interest-earning assets   4.87 %     4.64 %     4.36 %     4.14 %     4.22 %      
                         
                         
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended      
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      
(In thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2022       2021        
Interest-bearing liabilities     (As Restated)                  
Average balances:                        
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,213,419     $ 1,125,659     $ 998,868     $ 922,137     $ 913,297        
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   311,146       301,027       325,460       280,190       264,617        
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   88,304       50,179       50,152       24,592       19,870        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,612,869     $ 1,476,865     $ 1,374,480     $ 1,226,919     $ 1,197,784        
                         
Interest expense:                        
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,158     $ 2,306     $ 1,047     $ 738     $ 811        
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   1,919       1,111       811       681       730        
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   1,145       714       710       369       318        
Total interest expense $ 7,222     $ 4,131     $ 2,568     $ 1,788     $ 1,859        
                         
Weighted average cost (annualized):                        
Interest-bearing deposits   1.37 %     0.82 %     0.42 %     0.32 %     0.36 %      
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   2.47 %     1.48 %     1.00 %     0.97 %     1.10 %      
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   5.19 %     5.69 %     5.66 %     6.00 %     6.40 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.79 %     1.12 %     0.75 %     0.58 %     0.62 %      
                         
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.08 %     3.52 %     3.61 %     3.56 %     3.60 %      
                         
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.41 %     3.75 %     3.77 %     3.68 %     3.73 %      
                         
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   3.41 %     3.75 %     3.74 %     3.67 %     3.70 %      
                         

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


