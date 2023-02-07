First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.

Three Months Ended

OPERATING DATA: December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021

Total interest income $ 23,483 $ 15,762

Total interest expense 7,222 1,859

Net interest income 16,261 13,903

Provision for loan losses 984 526

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,277 13,377

Total noninterest income 5,188 16,591

Total noninterest expense 17,511 24,852

Income before income taxes 2,954 5,116

Income tax expense 83 811

Net income $ 2,871 $ 4,305

Net income per share, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,915,909 7,116,790

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,972,055 7,207,210

Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)

Return on average assets 0.54 % 1.01 %

Return on average equity 7.50 % 9.45 %

Return on average common stockholders' equity 7.50 % 9.45 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.41 % 3.73 %

Efficiency ratio 81.64 % 81.50 %

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: December 31, September 30, Increase

(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 (Decrease)

(As Restated)

Total assets $ 2,196,919 $ 2,093,725 $ 103,194

Cash and cash equivalents 38,278 41,665 (3,387 )

Investment securities 330,683 318,075 12,608

Loans held for sale 44,281 60,462 (16,181 )

Gross loans (1) 1,599,020 1,489,904 109,116

Allowance for loan losses 16,080 15,360 720

Interest earning assets 1,994,374 1,898,051 96,323

Goodwill 9,848 9,848 -

Core deposit intangibles 721 775 (54 )

Loan servicing rights 65,598 67,194 (1,596 )

Noninterest-bearing deposits 315,390 340,172 (24,782 )

Interest-bearing deposits (2) 1,222,451 1,175,662 46,789

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 377,643 307,303 70,340

Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs 95,458 88,206 7,252

Total liabilities 2,036,775 1,942,160 94,615

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (19,000 ) (27,079 ) 8,079

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 160,144 151,565 8,579

Book value per share $ 23.15 $ 21.74 $ 1.41

Tangible book value per share (3) 21.62 20.22 1.40

Non-performing assets:

Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,465 $ 5,474 $ (9 )

Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 6,058 5,382 676

Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,523 $ 10,856 $ 667

Accruing loans past due 90 days - - -

Total non-performing loans 11,523 10,856 667

Foreclosed real estate - - -

Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 2,580 2,714 (134 )

Total non-performing assets $ 14,103 $ 13,570 $ 533

Asset quality ratios:

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.01 % 1.03 % (0.02 %)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.01 % 1.03 % (0.02 %)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 139.55 % 141.49 % (1.94 %)

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.72 % 0.73 % (0.01 %)

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.64 % 0.65 % (0.01 %)

(1) Includes $591,000 and $862,000 of PPP loans at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Includes $326.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio

after eliminating PPP loans.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's

performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to

evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the

Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

December 31, September 30, Increase

Tangible Book Value Per Share 2022 2022 (Decrease)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) (As Restated)

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 160,144 $ 151,565 $ 8,579

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,569 ) (10,623 ) 54

Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 149,575 $ 140,942 8,633

Outstanding common shares 6,917,921 6,970,631 (52,710 )

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.62 $ 20.22 $ 1.40

Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.15 $ 21.74 $ 1.41

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Total cash and cash equivalents $ 38,278 $ 41,665 $ 37,468 $ 31,105 $ 40,592

Total investment securities 330,683 318,075 309,027 284,674 220,926

Total loans held for sale 44,281 60,462 188,031 152,652 161,218

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,582,940 1,474,544 1,267,816 1,126,818 1,142,655

PPP loans 591 862 1,766 13,415 46,020

Loan servicing rights 65,598 67,194 69,039 68,267 59,187

Total assets 2,196,919 2,093,725 2,006,666 1,801,944 1,764,589

Retail deposits $ 1,211,677 $ 1,223,330 $ 1,186,582 $ 1,151,437 $ 1,146,454

Brokered deposits 326,164 292,504 159,125 69,752 120,581

Total deposits 1,537,841 1,515,834 1,345,707 1,221,189 1,267,035

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 377,643 307,303 404,098 296,592 258,377

Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,425 $ 26,848 $ 27,236 $ 27,154 $ 27,073

Retained earnings - substantially restricted 163,890 161,927 161,438 159,732 153,630

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (19,000 ) (27,079 ) (12,560 ) (1,336 ) 9,219

Unearned stock compensation (1,361 ) (969 ) (1,075 ) (1,180 ) (1,285 )

Less treasury stock, at cost (10,810 ) (9,162 ) (5,826 ) (4,417 ) (4,417 )

Total stockholders' equity 160,144 151,565 169,213 179,953 184,220

Outstanding common shares 6,917,921 6,970,631 7,110,706 7,169,826 7,169,826

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Total interest income $ 23,483 $ 21,152 $ 18,479 $ 15,801 $ 15,762

Total interest expense 7,222 4,327 2,568 1,788 1,859

Net interest income 16,261 16,825 15,911 14,013 13,903

Provision (credit) for loan losses 984 880 532 (30 ) 526

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,277 15,945 15,379 14,043 13,377

Total noninterest income 5,188 4,531 10,033 20,072 16,591

Total noninterest expense 17,511 19,514 22,835 25,461 24,852

Income before income taxes 2,954 962 2,577 8,654 5,116

Income tax expense (benefit) 83 (446 ) (61 ) 1,619 811

Net income $ 2,871 $ 1,408 $ 2,638 $ 7,035 $ 4,305

Net income per share, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,915,909 6,988,873 7,073,204 7,076,355 7,116,790

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,972,055 7,056,138 7,145,288 7,156,229 7,207,210

Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.28 % 0.55 % 1.61 % 1.01 %

Return on average equity 7.50 % 3.30 % 6.06 % 15.24 % 9.45 %

Return on average common stockholders' equity 7.50 % 3.30 % 6.06 % 15.24 % 9.45 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.41 % 3.75 % 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.73 %

Efficiency ratio 81.64 % 91.37 % 88.02 % 74.70 % 81.50 %

As of or for the Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.10 %

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.63 % 0.73 % 0.82 %

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.28 %

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 139.55 % 141.49 % 151.59 % 143.94 % 116.12 %

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 %

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Core Banking Segment:

Net interest income $ 15,008 $ 14,994 $ 13,848 $ 11,847 $ 11,495

Provision (credit) for loan losses 701 769 910 (240 ) (144 )

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,307 14,225 12,938 12,087 11,639

Noninterest income 1,928 1,808 2,379 2,163 1,942

Noninterest expense 9,797 10,499 10,187 9,811 9,482

Income before income taxes 6,438 5,534 5,130 4,439 4,099

Income tax expense 946 735 568 330 500

Net income $ 5,492 $ 4,799 $ 4,562 $ 4,109 $ 3,599

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

Net interest income (5) $ 995 $ 1,182 $ 1,449 $ 1,602 $ 1,875

Provision (credit) for loan losses 283 111 (378 ) 210 670

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 712 1,071 1,827 1,392 1,205

Noninterest income 754 480 584 1,658 1,901

Noninterest expense 1,924 1,891 2,341 2,253 2,236

Income (loss) before income taxes (458 ) (340 ) 70 797 870

Income tax expense (benefit) (107 ) (123 ) 26 240 265

Net income (loss) (6) $ (351 ) $ (217 ) $ 44 $ 557 $ 605

Mortgage Banking Segment:

Net interest income $ 258 $ 649 $ 614 $ 564 $ 533

Provision for loan losses - - - - -

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 258 649 614 564 533

Noninterest income 2,506 2,243 7,070 16,251 12,748

Noninterest expense 5,790 7,124 10,307 13,397 13,134

Income (loss) before income taxes (3,026 ) (4,232 ) (2,623 ) 3,418 147

Income tax expense (benefit) (756 ) (1,058 ) (655 ) 1,049 46

Net income (loss) $ (2,270 ) $ (3,174 ) $ (1,968 ) $ 2,369 $ 101

(5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: $ 1 $ 16 $ 173 $ 239 $ 550

(6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 1 $ 12 $ 130 $ 179 $ 413

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment

Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.80 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 0.50

Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.08 0.09

Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.33 ) (0.45 ) (0.28 ) 0.33 0.01

Total net income per share, basic (8) $ 0.42 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.60

Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment

Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.50

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.08 0.09

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.33 ) (0.45 ) (0.28 ) 0.33 0.01

Total net income per share, diluted (8) $ 0.41 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.60

Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized)

Core Banking 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.05 %

SBA Lending (1.38 %) (0.85 %) 0.17 % 1.80 % 1.55 %

Mortgage Banking (9.31 %) (9.44 %) (4.50 %) 5.38 % 0.23 %

Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized)

Core Banking 57.85 % 62.49 % 62.78 % 70.03 % 70.57 %

SBA Lending 110.01 % 113.78 % 115.15 % 69.11 % 59.22 %

Mortgage Banking 209.48 % 246.33 % 134.14 % 79.67 % 98.89 %

(7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06

(8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(As Restated)

Core Banking Segment:

Compensation (9) $ 5,275 $ 4,444 $ 5,995 $ 5,207 $ 5,776

Occupancy 1,443 1,374 1,412 1,393 1,357

Advertising 213 272 284 297 232

Other 2,866 4,409 2,496 2,914 2,117

Total Noninterest Expense $ 9,797 $ 10,499 $ 10,187 $ 9,811 $ 9,482

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

Compensation $ 1,622 $ 1,690 $ 1,619 $ 1,724 $ 1,685

Occupancy 54 41 60 64 78

Advertising 2 8 3 9 9

Other 246 152 659 456 464

Total Noninterest Expense $ 1,924 $ 1,891 $ 2,341 $ 2,253 $ 2,236

Mortgage Banking Segment:

Compensation (9) $ 3,788 $ 5,091 $ 7,601 $ 10,292 $ 9,867

Occupancy 363 491 597 622 678

Advertising 203 319 519 696 551

Other 1,436 1,223 1,590 1,787 2,038

Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,790 $ 7,124 $ 10,307 $ 13,397 $ 13,134

(9) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage

Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the

Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 1,192 $ 945 $ 1,164 $ 869 $ 975

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

(In thousands)

Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 4,561 $ 5,724 $ 6,989 $ 7,936 $ 7,752

Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (10) 1,229 1,400 3,318 5,461 5,382

Total Noninterest Expense $ 5,790 12,202 $ 7,124 12,202 $ 10,307 12,202 $ 13,397 12,202 $ 13,134

Three Months Ended

SBA Lending (Q2) Data December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands, except percentage data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 11,293 $ 3,772 $ 5,364 $ 14,355 $ 14,131

Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 936 $ 393 $ 592 $ 1,670 $ 1,841

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 8.29 % 10.42 % 11.04 % 11.63 % 13.03 %

Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (11) $ 775 $ 249 $ 486 $ 1,327 $ 1,636

Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 6.86 % 6.60 % 9.06 % 9.24 % 11.58 %

Three Months Ended

Mortgage Banking Data December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands, except percentage data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 77,605 $ 185,981 $ 421,426 $ 459,434 $ 541,074

Mortgage sales $ 96,177 $ 241,804 $ 426,200 $ 478,816 $ 587,928

Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (12) $ 1,217 $ 2,630 $ 7,419 $ 10,988 $ 11,082

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.27 % 1.09 % 1.74 % 2.29 % 1.88 %

Mortgage banking income (13) $ 2,496 $ 2,246 $ 7,093 $ 16,254 $ 12,744

(10) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

(11) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.

(12) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.

(13) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

Interest-earning assets (As Restated)

Average balances:

Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 19,379 $ 28,318 $ 25,068 $ 36,029 $ 33,065

Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,582,538 1,477,857 1,381,366 1,268,983 1,221,879

PPP loans 644 1,310 4,271 22,066 51,178

Investment securities - taxable 111,936 94,836 103,536 50,165 47,717

Investment securities - nontaxable 241,504 230,312 202,534 163,472 153,452

FRB and FHLB stock 20,063 19,890 18,691 19,021 19,258

Total interest-earning assets $ 1,976,064 $ 1,852,523 $ 1,735,466 $ 1,559,736 $ 1,526,549

Interest income (tax equivalent basis):

Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 144 $ 97 $ 37 $ 13 $ 14

Loans, excluding PPP loans 20,219 18,012 15,788 13,745 13,424

PPP loans 3 17 177 258 595

Investment securities - taxable 955 740 769 420 405

Investment securities - nontaxable 2,505 2,352 1,987 1,571 1,509

FRB and FHLB stock 220 265 169 146 149

Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 24,046 $ 21,483 $ 18,927 $ 16,153 $ 16,096

Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):

Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2.97 % 1.37 % 0.59 % 0.14 % 0.17 %

Loans, excluding PPP loans 5.11 % 4.88 % 4.57 % 4.33 % 4.39 %

PPP loans 1.86 % 5.19 % 16.58 % 4.68 % 4.65 %

Investment securities - taxable 3.41 % 3.12 % 2.97 % 3.35 % 3.40 %

Investment securities - nontaxable 4.15 % 4.08 % 3.92 % 3.84 % 3.93 %

FRB and FHLB stock 4.39 % 5.33 % 3.62 % 3.07 % 3.09 %

Total interest-earning assets 4.87 % 4.64 % 4.36 % 4.14 % 4.22 %

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

(In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

Interest-bearing liabilities (As Restated)

Average balances:

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,213,419 $ 1,125,659 $ 998,868 $ 922,137 $ 913,297

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 311,146 301,027 325,460 280,190 264,617

Subordinated debt and other borrowings 88,304 50,179 50,152 24,592 19,870

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,612,869 $ 1,476,865 $ 1,374,480 $ 1,226,919 $ 1,197,784

Interest expense:

Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,158 $ 2,306 $ 1,047 $ 738 $ 811

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,919 1,111 811 681 730

Subordinated debt and other borrowings 1,145 714 710 369 318

Total interest expense $ 7,222 $ 4,131 $ 2,568 $ 1,788 $ 1,859

Weighted average cost (annualized):

Interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.32 % 0.36 %

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2.47 % 1.48 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.10 %

Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.19 % 5.69 % 5.66 % 6.00 % 6.40 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.79 % 1.12 % 0.75 % 0.58 % 0.62 %

Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.08 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.60 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.41 % 3.75 % 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.73 %