Home Healthcare Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2023-2028

The rising awareness regarding the convenience and cost-effectiveness of home healthcare products and services is also contributing to the market.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global home healthcare market size reached US$ 360.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 599.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.02% during 2023-2028. offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Home Healthcare Market Share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Home healthcare refers to the medical service that is provided in the comfort of a patient’s home to treat a sickness or accident. It involves mobility care, therapeutic diagnostic, medical kits, and common dose administration equipment that are used for rehabilitation, infusion, and respiratory therapies. It is a convenient, less expensive and comfortable solution that provides efficient treatment outcomes and intensive care, and enables access to nurses, friends, and family during psychological traumas. It is an excellent alternative to conventional care services, as it can be customized as per the requirement of an individual. As a result, it is widely utilized by hospitals, clinics, and sole traders to deliver quality and treat cancer, wound care, diabetes, and hypertension indications.

Home Healthcare Market Growth:

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders among the masses is driving the global market. Along with this, the rising awareness regarding the convenience and cost-effectiveness of home healthcare products and services is also contributing to the market. In response to the escalating demand, numerous major companies are focussing on developing more effective service models to incentivize and provide reimbursement on home healthcare services, thereby providing a boost to the demand. Apart from this, continuous technological developments in-home care services and the unavailability of hospital beds are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the increasing government support to encourage home care settings is also impelling the demand on the global level. Besides, the penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), point-of-care devices, and wearable gadgets in the healthcare sector is also anticipating the market.

Furthermore, the advent of novel home healthcare monitoring technologies, including pulse oximeters and temperature and blood pressure assessment solutions, are creating a positive market outlook. Besides this, the easy availability of skilled nurses for rehabilitation services, wound dressings, tube feedings, and maintaining stable patient health is strengthening the market for home healthcare services across the globe. Moreover, continual improvements in blood pressure monitoring and glucose monitoring devices, are impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as inflating disposable income levels of the masses, the development of healthcare settings across rural and geographically extended locations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities by leading players, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

A&D Company Limited

Addus HomeCare Corporation

Amedisys Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGaA

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries LP

OMRON Healthcare Inc. (Omron Corporation)

ResMed Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Therapeutic Products

Testing, Screening, and Monitoring Products

Mobility Care Products

Breakup by Service:

Skilled Nursing

Rehabilitation Therapy

Hospice & Palliative Care

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Infusion Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Breakup by Indication:

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Movement Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases & Hypertension

Pregnancy

Wound Care

Diabetes

Hearing Disorders

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

