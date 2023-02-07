Submit Release
Carl Black Roswell offers low finance rates on select Buick models this month

Drivers near Roswell, Georgia, can take advantage of low finance rates this month

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering low finance rates for select Buick SUV models this month. Drivers who are interested in purchasing a Buick SUV model in February can take advantage of these low rates as well as no monthly payments for 90 days on their purchase.

Low finance rates may not be available with some other offers, and new retail delivery must be taken by the last day of the month, February 28, 2023. Interested individuals should apply for financing with GM Financial, as the offer is only available by financing through them.

To learn more about the offer, such as which Buick Models are available, drivers should get in contact with the dealership. Carl Black Roswell can be visited in person in Roswell, Georgia. Drivers can also call the dealership at 888-491-7859. Business hours and other information can be found on the dealership's website, carlblackroswell.com.

To apply for vehicle financing, drivers can also head to the Carl Black Roswell website. Once there, drivers can find the finance application page linked under the Finance drop-down menu at the top of the site. Taking a few minutes to fill this out from home will get drivers started on their car-buying journey.

