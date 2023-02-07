221e Collaborates with STMicroelectronics To Offer New AI Software and ISPU Smart Sensors

221e now offers embedded AI solutions for the STMicroelectronics latest generation ISPU Smart Sensors, including IMU sensor fusion, pattern recognition, contextual awareness and predictive analytics. This technology saves energy and reduces network traffic by performing its processing in the Edge, without waking up the system and before transferring data to the MCU and gateway/cloud.

PADUA, Italy, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 221e srl, an innovator in embedded AI software, leader in intelligent precision sensing, and ST Authorized Partner, today announced it has extended its collaboration with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, to include the latest offerings of both companies. Via this cooperation, 221e's sensing AI software can combine with ST's industry-leading microcontrollers and intelligent sensors to enhance artificial intelligence solutions for wearable, IoT and automotive industries based on 221e's sensing AI software and ST's industry-leading microcontrollers and intelligent sensors.

Customers can now benefit from 221e's MPE™ Motion Processing Engine and NeuraSense™ Sensor Fusion AI solutions. These tools provide pattern recognition, contextual awareness, and predictive analytics with exceptional accuracy. They have been optimized for STM32 microcontrollers and iNEMO inertial sensors from ST, which are integrated into 221e's Muse™ Miniaturized Multi-sensor IMU, Mitch™ Research Sensor Platform, and NeuraTrack™ Rugged Intelligent Tracker.

In addition to supporting these ubiquitous MCUs and sensors, 221e's software now supports the latest sensors with the unique Intelligent Sensor Processing Unit (ISPU) from ST. It is used in a new generation of MEMS sensors optimized to analyze motion data with signal processing and AI. The ISPU saves energy and reduces network traffic by performing its processing in the Edge, without waking up the system and before transferring data to the MCU and gateway/cloud. In addition to the hardware efficiency, 221e's software consumes ultra-low power and has a small memory footprint, allowing it to maintain precision where computational resources are scarce.

"221e and ST have closely collaborated for several years now, providing intelligent sensing solutions to multiple customers," said Marco Signorelli, CEO at 221e. "Our latest sensing AI software, combined with ST's new sensors with ISPU, enables a whole new level of intelligent products even for those with no previous AI experience."

"The collaboration, strengthened by 221e's participation in the ST Partner Program, brings enormous value to the marketplace by helping customers ensure the shortest possible time-to-market with targeted, high-performance solutions leveraging state-of-art sensor and AI technology," said Simone Ferri, General Manager of Marketing in the Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics.

About 221e

221e srl is a leading global supplier of intelligent precision sensing solutions for smart devices. Our AI-powered sensor fusion algorithms provide exceptional accuracy and consistent results alongside significant cost advantages. Since 2012, we have delivered innovative sensing solutions to power a wide variety of products, including wearable and industrial IoT devices, sports equipment and smart PPE. For over a decade of field testing and scientific research, 221e's advanced sensing technologies have been continuously refined to meet the accuracy requirements of the most demanding applications. Using these technologies does not require our customers to have sensing or AI knowhow. Our renowned interdisciplinary support team helps them to gain real value right away following a plug-and-play installation.

