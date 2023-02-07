Tax Partners: The Trusted Partner for Tax Solutions in Canada and the United States

Income Tax in Canada or the United States is complex and is one of the biggest expenses we pay. It is important to have an accounting firm on your side that can ensure your income tax return is filed correctly. Tax Partners makes it easier whether you are a small business owner, an individual filing your taxes, or whether you are looking for help to solve any tax-related problems. They provide comprehensive solutions and professional advice for all your taxation needs.

Tax Partners provides services tailored to each individual need. From filing taxes to helping taxpayers settle disputes with the CRA or IRS, they have knowledgeable and experienced experts in every kind of tax situation. They also offer tax consultants who can guide you through the process of filing taxes and understanding complicated tax regulations.

​​Tax Partners' client base is comprised of small business owners, but also small- to mid-sized businesses. Tax Partners offers a comprehensive suite of services for these clients, including CFO services, tax, accounting, payroll, bookkeeping, business plans, wealth management, consulting and advisory. Their team of experienced professionals has unparalleled knowledge of taxation laws in various jurisdictions and can provide tailored advice that meets each client's specific needs.

Tax Partners also works closely with top lawyers from major law firms both in North America and abroad to provide expert advice on cryptocurrency businesses in respect of tax and accounting. With their deep understanding of the legal and regulatory issues related to cryptocurrencies, Tax Partners can provide comprehensive guidance on setting up legal / tax structures for crypto investments and offer insight into compliance with current taxation rules. They also have experience working with clients worldwide, ensuring that each one receives the highest quality support and advice when dealing with cryptocurrency-related matters.

Tax Partners is the number one choice for cryptocurrency accounting and tax services for residents of Canada and the United States. With their team of dedicated accountants, they have the expertise to handle all types of cryptocurrency transactions and help clients understand their obligations under the law. They can provide a detailed analysis of your trading activity, giving you insight into maximizing profits from your digital currency trades. Tax Partners also offers tailored advice on structuring investments for maximum tax efficiency. In addition, they can assist in creating a compliant investment portfolio structure for any kind of cryptocurrency-derived income or profit. Whether a novice or an experienced crypto investor, Tax Partners has the solutions you need to navigate the complex world of crypto taxation confidently.

Their deep understanding of the cryptocurrency market made them trusted advisors and consultants for five of the world's top 15 crypto projects. Their expertise in this area helps them provide valuable insights and strategies to projects looking to grow their investments in cryptocurrencies. With cutting-edge knowledge of new regulations from the CRA and the IRS, trends, and market movements, they can help clients stay ahead of the curve while complying with all necessary tax laws.

Tax Partners' team is comprised of experienced professionals, many of whom have previously worked for Canada Revenue Agency and the top 4 accounting firms in the world. The firm had grown significantly since its founding in 1982 when it started out with two accountants. Today, they boast a team of 27 accountants and six administrative staff members who are all dedicated to providing clients with the best possible service. In addition, Mahad Mohamed, the Managing Partner, has over 23+ years of experience in the accounting and tax profession, making him an invaluable leader of the Tax Partners team.

To learn more about Tax Partners, visit their website at www.taxpartners.ca

