ACWA Supports California Water Agencies' Colorado River Proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today in support of California water agencies' proposed modeling framework to reduce Colorado River water usage in the Basin. The framework was submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation January 31.



"ACWA stands united with California water agencies in their proposed approach to achieve water use reductions while supporting 40 million people and nearly 6 million acres of farmland that depend on the Colorado River. California has and will continue to lead the way in reducing reliance on Colorado River supplies, with agencies working together over the last 15 years to keep more than 1.5 million acre-feet of water in Lake Mead; investing billions of dollars in urban and agricultural water conservation, saving millions of acre-feet of Colorado River water in the last decade; and making historic investments in the development of local water supplies with some of the largest water reuse projects ever contemplated in the world.

"The modeling framework they have presented outlines a constructive approach to achieving additional water use reductions while protecting both the state and nation's economy and prioritizing public health and safety.

"ACWA offers its support as California's agricultural and urban water agencies and tribes continue to work together with the other basin state partners to develop a consensus-based approach to managing the very challenging drought conditions on the Colorado River for the benefit of the state's communities, businesses and farms."

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387



