Bukky Veronica Fiona Releases New Children's Book "Max and The Kingdom of Vasera" to Rave Reviews

"Max and The Kingdom of Vasera" delights children worldwide. Bukky Veronica Fiona, author, found her passion in writing children's books with life lessons.

Dallas, TX, USA - February 6, 2023 - Bukky Veronica started writing and telling stories to her family, neighbors, and friends in school. When she grew up and became a mother, she resumed storytelling to her lovely daughter, Rachael. Bukky says, “I realized how my daughter came alive every time I told stories, feeling completely in my element.” Inspired by her daughter, Bukky says, “I love watching Rachael’s face as she listens to my stories, always wanting for more.” The reading relationship Bukky shares with her daughter rekindled her inspiration and passion to tell and share stories to the world. “I want everyone to experience this joy and excitement as well,” Bukky says. “Max and The Kingdom of Vasera” is available as a free download at https://www.bukkyveronica.com/.

ABOUT THE BOOK

A once peaceful, beautiful Marine Kingdom, The Kingdom of Vasera, the kingdom of Fishes, was suddenly hit by a tragic storm, this tragedy was the beginning of what changed the life and family of a young lovely fish, Fiona forever.

The future of the kingdom & the fate of her family was suddenly left in her hands... Could this be a path to destiny?

How will this unprepared, shy young fish navigate this sorrow, responsibility, and challenges? Sometimes, when we are being led to our destiny or freedom, it may start with a tragedy or start with happiness, As for Max, the bone loving dog, it all started with tragedy and adoption... This suspenseful and emotional story will leave you at the edge of your seat, and keep you wanting for more with the flip of every page.

This book will help:

Children to Face their fear

Children to have courage.

Teach Kids to believe in themselves.

Teach Children to help others in need.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bukky Veronica is a Humorist, Storyteller, Entrepreneur & PASAC (Life Purpose, Authentic self, Authentic Career) Coach, with over 8 years work experience in direct patient care in Memory/Assisted Living Facilities & Hospitals in United States. She has a Bachelor of Science Hon. Degree in Biochemistry, a former Network Marketing Director, Founder & C.E.O of Vogue Citi LLC, Discover PASAC, and BES (Bukky Entertainment Studios) that includes: Children, Yoruba, English, and Bible Stories

