Rep. April Berg Promotes Water Safety and Drowning Prevention with House Bill 1750

Olympia, WA – State Representative April Berg (D – Mill Creek) introduced House Bill 1750, also known as Yori’s Law, aimed at promoting water safety and drowning prevention education.

Drowning is a leading cause of death for children aged one to four and has devastating effects on families and communities. HB 1750 seeks to prevent these tragedies by promoting education and awareness around water safety, increasing access to swimming lessons, and equipping families with the necessary tools and equipment.

“Drowning is a preventable tragedy, but too many children are losing their lives due to lack of access to water safety education and resources,” said Berg. Drowning disproportionately affects communities of color, with 45% of Hispanic children and 64% of African American children having limited or no ability to swim. African American children are five and a half times more likely to drown in a swimming pool than their Caucasian counterparts, while male children are twice as likely to drown. “With the passage of Yori’s Law, we’re taking a critical step towards closing the equity gap and giving all children, regardless of race or socio-economic status, the tools they need to stay safe in and around water.”

Children from lower-income households are also more likely to have limited or no ability to swim, making education and access to swimming lessons and water safety tools even more critical.

“This bill is a step towards creating a more equitable and just society, where everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources, regardless of their background.”

The State of Washington is committed to making sure that all its residents have the information and resources they need to stay safe around water. Yori’s Law is a testament to that commitment and a step towards creating a safer future for everyone.