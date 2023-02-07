Aluma: Adults Strongly Prefer Watching New Shows on Subscription Streaming over Live TV Channels

They younger the buyer, the stronger the preference for SVOD.

When studios and networks think about where to debut programming to best reach adults ages 18-34, an SVOD-first strategy works best.” — Michael Greeson, founder & chief analyst

FORT COLLINS, CO, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to new research from Aluma, if a show is available simultaneously on both a subscription video on-demand (SVOD) streaming service and a live TV channel—for example, on both NBC’s broadcast channel and Peacock—adult SVOD buyers are more than twice as likely to watch it on a paid streaming service than on a regular live TV channel.

When age is isolated, the variances are even more striking. Simply stated, the younger the adult, the more likely they are to prefer to view a new show on an SVOD service versus a traditional TV channel.

Only 28% of SVOD buyers ages 65 and older prefer to watch a new show via subscription streaming, one-fourth less than prefer to watch it on a live TV channel (37%). By contrast, SVOD buyers ages 55-64 are 1.4 times more likely to prefer a paid streaming service over a live TV channel, a rate that increases as age declines. Those 18-24 years of age are 5.3 times more likely to prefer SVOD over live TV channels when viewing a new show.

“The only age cohort that prefers watching new shows on live TV channels versus SVOD is age 65 and older. That is telling,” notes Michael Greeson, founder and chief analyst at Aluma. “All others prefer streaming over linear, even the 55-64 segment. This segment is primarily comprised of Late Boomers who were middle-aged adults when Netflix launched in 2007, yet they too prefer the SVOD experience over live TV.”

As to the reasons five of the six age cohorts prefer to watch shows on subscription streaming services instead of live TV channels:

• It has less advertising,

• They can watch shows at their convenience versus when scheduled,

• It’s where they watch shows most of the time, and

• It’s easier to find interesting content to watch.

While older generations of buyers placed more weight than other cohorts on SVOD having less advertising, younger buyers were more likely to emphasize that subscription streaming is where they watch most shows and that it’s easier to search and find interesting content to watch.

“When networks consider where to debut programming to best reach younger adults, an SVOD-first strategy will work best,” says Greeson. “For new shows that traverse both older and younger adult audiences (e.g., Food Network), concomitant windowing, though difficult to negotiate, may be optimal.”

About Aluma’s SVOD Research

Research featured is from a December 2022 survey of 1,947 US adult broadband users in charge of purchasing media services for their household. Aluma balanced the sample to represent all online adults and their households. For more information about this research, please contact Aluma at info@alumainsights.com.

