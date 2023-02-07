When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 06, 2023 FDA Publish Date: February 06, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description undeclared egg Company Name: Titans Global Inc

Titans Global Inc ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG IN "JSJ Chocolate Cake", “JSJ ZSR Cake”, “JSJ DMC Leaf Cake”

Titans Global Inc. of City of Industry, CA, is recalling its 95g packages of “JSJ Chocolate Cake", “JSJ ZSR Cake”, “JSJ DMC Leaf Cake” food treats because they may contain undeclared eggs. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “JSJ Chocolate Cake", “JSJ ZSR Cake”, “JSJ DMC Leaf Cake” were distributed in California locally in retail store.

The product comes in a 95g, clear plastic package marked with lot # 20221108B on the top and with a produced date of 2022/11/08 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased 95g packages of “JSJ Chocolate Cake", “JSJ ZSR Cake”, “JSJ DMC Leaf Cake” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-818-477-8888.