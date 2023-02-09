Former Foot Locker Employee Commissioned to Produce Black History Month Campaign — UNDENIABLE
Tannis Spencer, Founder of Micole Creative Studios Produces & Directs Black History Month Foot Locker Campaign
This is a really meaningful project to partner with Foot Locker on. The Undeniable series has been a labor of love and privilege to help bring to life.”NEW YORK, U.S, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kicking off Black ‘Her’story month, Executive Producer and Creative Director of MICOLE Creative Studios (MCS), Tannis Spencer, produces and directs a campaign for Foot Locker Inc’s LEED Initiative. The former Foot Locker employee tells the story of LEED’s commitment to support and invest in the longevity of Black owned businesses, and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs through the lens of education and exposure to the retail industry.
— Tannis Spencer, Executive Producer & Creative Director
The Black History Month campaign—UNDENIABLE, features 4 episodic-style videos, hosted by Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, highlighting LEED’s own retail fashion brands and owners, including Midwest Kids by Darryl Brown, The Aware Brand by Drew Sanders, JJ Grant by JJ Grant, Campus Remixx by Shakir Goodrich and SND Brand by Terrance Hosley. Each episode focuses on retail education topics that support growth in entrepreneurship in the fashion retail industry.
Tannis Spencer and Micole Creative Studios are the talent behind the screen leading the creative strategy production, and post-production of the campaign. Having worked with world-class brands over the years like Google, and Gymshark, MCS continues to build an extensive resume and rapport.
