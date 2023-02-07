Former Gallia County Schools Superintendent Fined $1,000 Following Guilty Plea to Misdemeanor Count

Columbus – The former superintendent of Gallia County Local Schools pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count Monday and was fined $1,000, plus court costs, following an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU). SIU also served as special prosecutor in the case.

Jude E. Meyers pleaded guilty to a single Conflict of Interest count, related to allegations that he used his position to command school district employees to reimburse his son for travel expenses after his son was denied for failing to follow policy.

Meyers served as superintendent of Gallia County Local Schools from 2014 through mid-2021.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 102 convictions resulting in more than $5 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

