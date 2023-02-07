Submit Release
Tuesday night closure of eastbound US 60 set near Higley Road

PHOENIX – The eastbound US 60 will be closed Tuesday night (Feb. 7) between Higley and Power roads in Mesa while crews do pavement maintenance work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed overnight between Higley and Power roads from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8). The eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also will be closed Tuesday night.

Drivers exiting at Higley Road can detour along Baseline Road or Southern Avenue and return to eastbound US 60 via Power Road.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

