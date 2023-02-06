Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Washington, D.C.

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. from Monday afternoon, Feb. 6 through the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12. Gov. Green will attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

Gov. Green also has meetings scheduled with cabinet secretaries for the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Health and Human Services, as well as timely meetings with the Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the Navy. A highlight of the trip will be a state dinner with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Ph.D.

The governor will be traveling with First Lady Jaime Green, Chief of Staff Brooke Wilson and her Special Assistant, Cameron Deptula.

Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Sunday, Feb. 12. Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while Gov. Green is out-of-state.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-0120

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: (808) 265-0083