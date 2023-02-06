Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,562 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Washington, D.C.

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Washington, D.C. from Monday afternoon, Feb. 6 through the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12. Gov. Green will attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address, meet with members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

Gov. Green also has meetings scheduled with cabinet secretaries for the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Health and Human Services, as well as timely meetings with the Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the Navy. A highlight of the trip will be a state dinner with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Ph.D.

The governor will be traveling with First Lady Jaime Green, Chief of Staff Brooke Wilson and her Special Assistant, Cameron Deptula.

 Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Sunday, Feb. 12. Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while Gov. Green is out-of-state.  

 

# # # 

  

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (808) 586-0120

 

Makana McClellan 
Director of Communications 
Office of the Governor 
Email: [email protected] 
Mobile: (808) 265-0083  

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Washington, D.C.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.