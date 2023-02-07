World's first artificial intelligence generated gift ideas site launches
Findagiftshop.com, the world's first gift ideas website powered by artificial intelligence officially launches on the 8th of February 2023.
We'll use AI to power genuinely useful content. If you're looking to buy a gift for a ten-year-old boy who's outgoing and loves snooker for example - we will have a page for that eventually.”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findagiftshop.com officially launches on the 8th of February 2023 with 60 pages of gift ideas generated by artificial intelligence.
— Duncan Bloor
Currently in the early stages of development, the site has gift ideas for your usual dates like Valentine's day gifts but also gifts for International women in science day.
It aims to eventually become the most comprehensive resource for gift ideas on the web, adding 300 pages per day that will cover almost every single gift idea possible.
A site that can have genuinely useful text for almost every permutation of something a user might be looking for in a gift would be impossible to write by individuals. Instead, the human-factor comes in the creativity of checking, publishing and categorising the content as it comes through.
The site is the brainchild of Duncan Bloor, a web veteran who's been working in online since 2006 for the likes of the BBC and many other leading websites. He likens the emerging use of AI in content creation on the web as similar to when tractors came into farming. "We still have farmers", he says, "and we probably always will. In much the same way, writers won't suddenly disappear, they'll just need to become experts in using AI much like farmers have become experts at using machinery. One without the other is pretty useless".
