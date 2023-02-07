Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,633 in the last 365 days.

World's first artificial intelligence generated gift ideas site launches

Logo of findagiftshop.com

Findagiftshop.com, the world's first gift ideas website powered by artificial intelligence officially launches on the 8th of February 2023.

We'll use AI to power genuinely useful content. If you're looking to buy a gift for a ten-year-old boy who's outgoing and loves snooker for example - we will have a page for that eventually.”
— Duncan Bloor
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findagiftshop.com officially launches on the 8th of February 2023 with 60 pages of gift ideas generated by artificial intelligence.

Currently in the early stages of development, the site has gift ideas for your usual dates like Valentine's day gifts but also gifts for International women in science day.

It aims to eventually become the most comprehensive resource for gift ideas on the web, adding 300 pages per day that will cover almost every single gift idea possible.

A site that can have genuinely useful text for almost every permutation of something a user might be looking for in a gift would be impossible to write by individuals. Instead, the human-factor comes in the creativity of checking, publishing and categorising the content as it comes through.

The site is the brainchild of Duncan Bloor, a web veteran who's been working in online since 2006 for the likes of the BBC and many other leading websites. He likens the emerging use of AI in content creation on the web as similar to when tractors came into farming. "We still have farmers", he says, "and we probably always will. In much the same way, writers won't suddenly disappear, they'll just need to become experts in using AI much like farmers have become experts at using machinery. One without the other is pretty useless".

Duncan Bloor
email us here
Insert Copy LTD

You just read:

World's first artificial intelligence generated gift ideas site launches

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.