MPLT Healthcare Wins Two ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Awards for the Fifth Year in a Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing agency, won the Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction Award and the Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction Award for providing superior service to both clients and talent in 2022. MPLT Healthcare also earned Diamond distinctions for winning these Best of Staffing awards for at least five consecutive years, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from clients for five years and talent for six years. Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn a Best of Staffing award, with even less earning a Diamond distinction.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “It is always an honor to be recognized for our outstanding service, especially since one of our Core Values is Be the Best! We earned our first Best of Staffing designation in 2017 for Talent Satisfaction, an award we are proud to have won for six consecutive years now. By 2018, MPLT Healthcare’s dedication to our esteemed clients was also recognized, earning us Best of Staffing awards for both Talent and Client Satisfaction each year since. These designations are especially meaningful to our team because they are based directly on feedback from the locum tenens providers and healthcare facilities that we work with every day. I can’t wait to see what MPLT Healthcare will accomplish in 2023!”
The clients and placed talent of Best of Staffing award-winning agencies are almost twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided as compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The full list of ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing award-winners can be found at https://www.clearlyrated.com/staffing.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at clearlyrated.com/solutions.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Milgrim Bello
