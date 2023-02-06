Correctional Officer Arrested, Accused of Having Sexual Contact with Inmate

CAMDEN – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a former correctional officer at the Benton County Jail accused of having sexual contact with a female inmate.

In September 2022, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, agents began investigating allegations that a former correctional officer had sexual contact with an inmate. As a result of the investigation, on February 3rd, an arrest warrant was secured for Brandon D. Cooley on one count of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.

Today, Cooley (DOB: 10/24/85) turned himself in to TBI agents and was booked into the Benton County Jail. He has since been released on his own recognizance.