Sr. SAP Basis Cloud Architect and Research Scholar, Avinash Ganne Leads by pushing the boundaries And Expanding The Collective Knowledge Of IT, Architecture And Cloud

Having around 24+ years of exemplary experience working in the IT Industry. Played multiple technological roles across SAP delivery excellence from SAP Architect level to top management level, has a global track of handling multiple teams across multiple countries for major clients and Fortune 500 clients. In addition, I have published articles in international journals on Cloud Computing, IOT and Artificial Intelligence.

Over the years, Avinash’s roles have spanned a variety of industries and enterprise types, including players in Tech, Oil, Energy, Manufacturing, logistics, and more. He began his career as a SAP Basis Administrator in the early 2000s, using his command of multiple SAP implementations, migrations, upgrades, Architecture, Cloud technologies, Databases, Operating Systems, Networking to empower businesses running ERP with optimized processes by enhancing business capabilities.

A few years later, he transitioned into roles focused on principal SAP Basis and Cloud Consultant.

In recent years, Avinash continued to advance with positions as Senior SAP Basis Migration Architect at Caterpillar, SAP Cloud Architect at CenturyLink, Marathon Oil and Sr. SAP Basis Cloud Architect at Raley’s, where he remains today.

Avinash is a proficient architect and well recognized leader within the SAP realm and has exceptional knowledge of Cloud technologies like Azure, AWS, HEC, Databases, Unix, Networking, implementations and migrations. Throughout his career, Avinash has been trusted to ideate, execute, and optimize complex tech solutions for a variety of stakeholders, including everyone from the Business Process Experts to SAP Suite top executives to fellow IT professionals.

His key career accomplishments include Architecting SAP hybrid cloud environments, Legacy transformations of SAP workloads to Cloud migrations, multiple architectural solutions with HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) solutions, SAP RISE driven premium Cloud Managed Services and digital transformation journey, AI/ML, Robotic Process Automation, Serverless computing, Optimize developments using CI/CD for SAP applications, automate Cloud Infrastructure deployment using Terraform, among other projects and successes.

Today, Avinash continues to elevate his contributions to the IT field as a Research Scholar, with publications in international journals aimed at IT audiences. He also publishes articles for other IT platforms: LinkedIn and other Media.

With a unique combination of deep industry expertise and business knowledge, especially in the cloud, and his innate ability to make information accessible to the average reader, Avinash’s articles have gained traction with audiences within the tech space and beyond.

Avinash holds a MBA (Information Technology). In addition to his formal schooling, Avinash holds multiple certifications for various skills in the tech field, including a variety of certifications from SAP, Microsoft and Harvard University.

In the coming years, Avinash has a passionate about digital transformation, looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries by expanding the potential of IT field with adoption of emerging technologies companies can succeed in delivering lasting value to make the world a better place. He relishes the ability to share his findings with peers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone else who may benefit from his research.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Avinash-Ganne

www.linkedin.com/in/avinashganne

Media Contact

Avinash Ganne

United States