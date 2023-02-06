Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,534 in the last 365 days.

Correctional Officer Arrested, Accused of Having Sexual Contact with Inmate

CAMDEN – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a former correctional officer at the Benton County Jail accused of having sexual contact with a female inmate.

In September 2022, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, agents began investigating allegations that a former correctional officer had sexual contact with an inmate. As a result of the investigation, on February 3rd, an arrest warrant was secured for Brandon D. Cooley on one count of Sexual Contact with an Inmate. 

Today, Cooley (DOB: 10/24/85) turned himself in to TBI agents and was booked into the Benton County Jail.  He has since been released on his own recognizance.   

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Correctional Officer Arrested, Accused of Having Sexual Contact with Inmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.