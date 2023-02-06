California Water Service Partners With Promise to Offer Convenient, Flexible Payment Plans to Residents With Past-Due Bills

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) announced today that it has partnered with Promise to offer residential customers customizable, interest-free PromisePay payment plans for past-due water bills. These payment plans offer even more flexibility beyond Cal Water’s other payment plans, all of which enable customers with past-due accounts to avoid interruptions in water service.



Cal Water residential customers with a past-due balance of $50 or more can now access the PromisePay online system at calwater.promise-pay.com. Customers without internet access can call their local Cal Water office to set up a plan by phone. Promise’s payment plans are private and easy to set up, and enable customers to structure their plans to best suit their needs.

The portal enables residential customers to select from various payment plan options, set up automatic payments, and provide contact information for payment reminders and other notifications through text messaging. Both residential property owners and tenants with a Cal Water account are eligible for the program.

“Our goal is to ensure that all of our customers have access to reliable, safe, clean, and affordable water service,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “That is why we offer customer assistance programs and continue to seek out new opportunities like PromisePay to make water bills easier to manage. We believe our partnership with Promise will make a meaningful difference for those who are struggling and enable those reluctant to ask for help to get control of their bills privately.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Cal Water to help make sure that its residential customers continue to have access to high-quality water service,” said Promise Founder and CEO Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins. “Through our partnership, we will support the financial empowerment of residents from communities throughout California by offering them flexible, accessible, and affordable options to get caught up on their water bills. We look forward to supporting our neighbors in California in partnership with the visionary leaders at Cal Water.”

The PromisePay portal provides a comprehensive payment platform, which includes:

Options to enroll and set up payment plans online, by mobile phone, or via call center

Convenient payment types (credit/debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay)

Text reminders and notifications

Payment flexibility and plan management, with options to request a one-time due-date extension, modify due dates, and change payment methods

To learn more about the program and enroll, visit: calwater.promise-pay.com

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 494,500 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

About Promise

Promise simplifies debt and helps people pay their bills. They partner with utilities and government agencies to offer a variety of convenient and flexible payment options, including zero-interest installment plans and relief distribution. Promise uses sophisticated outreach methods that make it easy for customers to sign up and manage their debt. To learn more about Promise, please visit: www.promise-pay.com .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434