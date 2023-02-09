Winners Choice Gaming Now Offering ID-Activated Door Locks For Gaming Rooms
The ID-activated door locking machines, powered by IDScan.net’s VeriScan software, unlock the door after verifying that the customer is 21+
Compliance is crucial as a Terminal Operator. Even the most conscientious clerks are challenged with keeping a close watch on 21+ gaming areas. And fines for allowing minors inside can be hefty.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner’s Choice Gaming announced the installation of their first ID scanning activated door locking device outside the gaming room of a Smithton, Illinois grocery store. The device, powered by IDScan.net’s age verification software, scans the 2D barcode on a customer’s ID, and transmits an “unlock” signal only when the scanner verifies that the individual is 21 years of age or older. VeriLocks provides an additional line of defense to combat underage gaming, physically securing the room which houses the gaming machines.
The global slot machine market is expected to grow by $9.77B between 2022 and 2026. Illinois legalized video gaming in July 2009. There are now nearly 8,500 licensed establishments housing video gaming machines. These establishments are largely bars and nightclubs, but also include truck stops, veterans associations, and retail locations. While bars are, by nature, 21+ environments, truckstop and in-store gaming areas require restricted areas, within view of an attendant.
“Helping keep our customers compliant is crucial as a Terminal Operator. Even the most conscientious clerks are challenged with keeping a close watch on age-restricted gaming areas during busy times. And fines for allowing minors inside these areas can be hefty,” said Winner’s Choice CEO John Galle. “VeriLocks is another key arrow in our quiver to provide additional protection against minors accessing gaming rooms in non-bar establishments.”
ID-activated access control has broad applications outside of just gaming. Using Allow Lists, this type of access control can eliminate the need for visitors to carry separate RFID cards, instead using their existing IDs as their entry card.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 6,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
About Winners Choice Gaming
Headquartered in Belleville, IL, Winner’s Choice Gaming received its Illinois Video Gaming Terminal Operator license in 2019. The Winner’s Choice Gaming staff of committed experts is passionate about executing professional, boutique-style service in a highly competitive industry. As your terminal operator, we understand that keeping your patrons satisfied is your number one concern - just as your satisfaction is ours.
