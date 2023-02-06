Governor Abbott Appoints Fulks To 470th District Court

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brook Fulks to the 470th Judicial District Court in Collin County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Brook Fulks of Frisco is a partner at O’Neil Wysocki, P.C., and is certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, she serves as an assistant faculty member for the Baylor Law School – Family Law Bootcamp. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Local Bar Services Committee, Collin County Women Lawyers Association, Dallas Bar Association, Curt B. Henderson Inn of Court, and the Texas Bar College. She is president of the Collin County Bar Association Board of Directors and the Collin County Child Protective Services Board and co-chairs the Collin County Bar Association Trial Academy. Additionally, she is a sustainer member of the Junior League of Collin County, volunteer attorney for Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, and former director and treasurer of Volunteer McKinney. Fulks received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from LeTourneau University, Master of Science in Psychology from Abilene Christian University, and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.