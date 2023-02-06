Evan Davis, director NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation Programs 919-707-3072
N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet Feb. 14
WHO/WHAT:
TheNorth Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committeewill holda meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activitiesand reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs.
WHEN:
Tuesday, Feb. 14
2 p.m.
WHERE:
Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building
2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh.
The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 379 196 418, followed by the#key.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION:
North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.
